Springfield Police investigate home invasion shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting at a home that occurred Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Division Street.

Police say two people forced their way into a home, and shots were fired between the suspects and the person in the house.

Both suspects were injured and taken to the hospital, one suspect with non-life-threatening injuries; the other with wounds on the body.

Police are interviewing the parties involved and do not currently know what led to the shooting.

