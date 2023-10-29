SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Saturday night.

Lt. Curt Ringgold of the Springfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of S. Sheridan Ave. at about 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a person in the roadway who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital where they died, according to Ringgold.

Ringgold said the initial investigation indicates there was a dispute about cars in the roadway that led to the shooting.

The suspect and other vehicles fled the scene after the shooting. As of early Sunday morning, no arrests had been made. Ringgold said this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the general public.