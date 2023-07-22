UPDATE 12:30 p.m. — The closures at Kansas and Sunshine have reopened.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fatal five-car crash at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine may have parts of the intersection closed for the next several hours.

The Springfield Police Department says one person has died and another has suffered serious injuries in the accident.

SPD has the intersection closed in several directions, including:

southbound Kansas Expressway at Sunshine Street

eastbound Kansas and Sunshine

westbound turn lane to go south

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if at all possible, but advise if you must drive through that area to put down your phone, drive with caution and be on the lookout for first responders as they work to clean up the crash.