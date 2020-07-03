Springfield Police identify East Pacific homicide victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department identified the victim of Thursday’s homicide on E. Pacific Street.

On Thursday, July 2, SPD received a call stating a vehicle had crashed into another parked vehicle.

“When officers arrived, they found a male subject inside the vehicle who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” SPD said. “The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.”

The victim was identified as Darrell Gott Jr., an 18-year-old man from Springfield.

Currently, there are no suspects.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR 10 will post updates as they arrive.