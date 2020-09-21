Springfield Police identify victim of fatal car vs. motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police say it was 22-year-old Shaughn Adams, of Aurora, that died after he and the driver of a 2012 Ford Focus collided on north Glenstone on Friday, Sept. 18.

Adams was, according to police, driving a 2005 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle.

A report from SPD says Adams was traveling south on Glenstone at “a high rate of speed”, when the Focus pulled out on the street in front of Adams and his bike.

Police say Adams was transported to a hospital accident and confirm he died there.

“Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are continuing to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash,” SPD said in a statement on Monday, Sept. 21. “Speed seems to be a contributing factor in this crash.”