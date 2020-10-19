Springfield Police identify victim in Sunday homicide investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One man is dead after a shooting at a home on North Rogers in Springfield over the weekend.

According to Springfield Police, 39-year-old Tyric Calhoun was found dead in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of N. Rogers early Sunday morning

Police were sent to the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday for a report that a man had been shot.

SPD has not been able to identify a suspect as of Monday morning. Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This shooting marks the 21st violent death in Springfield this year.

“Fifteen of those have been determined to be Murder under the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) rules, one was classified as Negligent Manslaughter, and another was ruled justified after review by the Greene County Prosecutor. This case and three others remain under investigation to determine the appropriate classification,” the department says.