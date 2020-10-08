Springfield Police identify victim in fatal motorcycle accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Brian Hicks.

SPD says the crash happened at the intersection of Broadmoor and Kansas Expressway around 3:30 p.m. when Hicks lost control of his 2008 Suzuki motorcycle, left the roadway, and was ejected onto the grass median.

The Springfield Police Traffic Section is still investigating the crash and says speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

SPD says this is the 18th fatality motor vehicle crash and the 20th total crash-related death of 2020 for Springfield