Springfield Police identify intruder killed in Friday night break-in

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department identified the intruder who was killed in the Friday night break-in at a residence on North Fremont.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and contacted an 18-year-old Springfield man who reported that an armed man had entered his residence and shot him in the foot.

According to SPD, the 18-year-old said he shot the intruder with his own firearm.

“Officers located a deceased male inside the residence with obvious gunshot wounds,” SPD said. “The deceased male was identified as Kenneth Clay, a 36-year-old male from Springfield.”

SPD has not made any arrests at this time, though the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact SPD at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).