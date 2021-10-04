Springfield police identify drivers killed in South Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police have identified two drivers that were killed in a crash in South Springfield.

Gerald Douglas, 79, of Ozark, and Sarah Kittrell, 35, of Nixa were both killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

On October 2, at 4:41 p.m. Springfield police were dispatched to the intersection of National and Montclair for a crash involving two passenger cars.

The initial investigation indicates a maroon 2013 Volkswagen Passat was stopped at a red light facing northbound on National at Montclair. The Passat was struck in the rear by a northbound black 2009 Kia Spectra. The drivers were transported to a local hospital but later died of their injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances involving the crash and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.