Springfield Police expect Sunday’s pipe bomb suspect inside home on E. Cherokee

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department has officers surrounding a home at 1032 East Cherokee, and believe the person inside the home is the suspect of a recent shooting, which was first reported by Ozarks First on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

SPD says it is already in the process of obtaining a search warrant. A Springfield Fire Marshal is on scene. One SPD sergeant on scene told an Ozarks First news crew the standoff on E. Cherokee could last for hours.

On Sunday, SPD investigators who responded to a reported shooting found what they believed to be a pipe bomb. The suspect in that shooting was described then as a white male in his mid to late 30s.

This is a developing story.