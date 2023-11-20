SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Former Police Chief Lynn Rowe has passed away at the age of 79, according to an announcement from the Springfield Police Department.

Rowe served the Queen City as chief from 1993 to 2010 after serving as chief of police in Cape Coral, Florida and Northglen, Colorado.

“Chief Rowe’s leadership of the Springfield Police Department created a legacy of ethical, professional excellence that continues to this day. I was honored to follow him and build on the foundation he established as the longest-serving police chief in the 160-year history of the department,” said current Chief of Police Paul Williams.

Over the course of his career in Springfield, Rowe maintained law enforcement accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) for SPD. He also created the Citizens Police Academy and police service dog programs. He oversaw the expansion of policing services, including the merger of the city and county jails in 2004. In 2009, Rowe also advocated for the passage of the police-fire pension tax.

Rowe served as president of the Missouri Police Chiefs’ Association in 2003 and was named Missouri Police Chief of the Year in 2006.

SPD also remembered Rowe as a community advocate. He served on the board of Community Partnership of the Ozarks during his tenure and helped establish the Greene County 100 Club, a not-for-profit organization that provides financial support to the surviving spouse and children of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty in the county.

Rowe is survived by his wife, three children and five grandchildren. A visitation will be held Nov. 21 from 3-6 p.m. at Greenlawn East Funeral Home (3540 E. Seminole, Springfield).

Memorial contributions can be made to the Greene County 100 Club.