Springfield Police Chief responds to the recent events in Minneapolis

Still from a video posted to social media by Police Chief Paul Williams, in which he responds to a CNN article published in November 2019.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says he was shocked at the police behavior that led to the death of George Floyd.

Williams said in a release Friday, the actions in the video do not align with the training or values of the Springfield Police Department or the policing profession as a whole.

Williams says the actions were “egregious and inexcusable.”

FILE – In this Monday, May 25, 2020, file frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, a Minneapolis officer kneels on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed man who was pleading that he could not breathe, in Minneapolis. Police around the U.S. and law enforcement experts are broadly condemning the way Floyd, who died in police custody, was restrained by a Minneapolis officer who dug his knee into the man’s neck. (Darnella Frazier via AP, File)

Protesters and police face each other during a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of the black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday, hours after a bystander’s video showed an officer kneeling on the handcuffed man’s neck, even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and stopped moving. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

A man poses for photos in front of a fire at an AutoZone store, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Violent protests over the death of the black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Even though this tragedy happened out of the state, Williams understands that it affects everyone in different ways. The members of the Springfield Police Department want the community to know that they stand with them and respect their right to voice their concerns peacefully.

The police department will continue to work with the community to make this city proud.