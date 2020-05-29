Springfield Police Chief responds to the recent events in Minneapolis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says he was shocked at the police behavior that led to the death of George Floyd.
Williams said in a release Friday, the actions in the video do not align with the training or values of the Springfield Police Department or the policing profession as a whole.
Williams says the actions were “egregious and inexcusable.”
Even though this tragedy happened out of the state, Williams understands that it affects everyone in different ways. The members of the Springfield Police Department want the community to know that they stand with them and respect their right to voice their concerns peacefully.
The police department will continue to work with the community to make this city proud.