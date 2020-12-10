Springfield Police Chief: ‘No more warnings,’ for mask ordinance deniers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As the country approaches what Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams recognizes as another rise in COVID-19 cases, he says his department is changing how they penalize those who refuse to comply with the City of Springfield’s mandatory masking ordinance.

Williams says, for the most part, the Springfield Police Department has met those who dismiss the ordinance with warnings and have taken the time to inform rule breakers rather than punish them.

“Writing a citation has always been an option… but we’ve taken a primarily ‘education and warning’ approach,” Williams told Ozarks First on Thursday – noting that, so far, SPD has handed out roughly 2000 pamphlets in an attempt to sway the mask-less.

But now, with compliance plateauing about 90%, Williams says it’s time to penalize those who just won’t wear a mask.

“No more warnings. No more pamphlets being handed out,” Williams said Thursday. “We’re really encouraging officers to take that next step and write the citation, as provided for in the ordinance.”

Williams says people can “have their day in court” if they choose to fight the citation.

Since the passing of the City’s masking ordinance, Williams says his officers have responded to 1,400 calls regarding people refusing to mask. In each of those instances, Williams says, the reported parties immediately complied after police intervention.

“We’ve gained compliance through those efforts in the past,” Williams said.

While Williams says not a single citation for ignoring the City’s masking ordinance has been written by Springfield Police (mainly because his force was trying to save those punishments for repeat offenders), SPD, the Springfield City Council, and the Springfield City Manager’s Office have decided to change that policy.

“We’re all in agreement that we need to step that up and make sure that those who have been resistant and don’t see the positive health and safety aspects of the requirement… that they need to be held accountable.”