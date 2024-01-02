SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who broke into an ATM.

SPD said the burglary happened on Dec. 22 at an Arvest Bank location on West Republic Road.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle pulling up to the machine and a passenger getting out of the car. The individual makes several attempts to get into the ATM.

SPD says nothing was stolen in this incident.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to call 417-874-1755 or make a tip online at p3tips.com.