SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the murder of a teenager in west Springfield on Monday.

According to court documents, Justin Bartels, 21, is charged with one felony count of murder in the second degree, two felony counts of armed criminal action and one felony count of assault in the first degree.

Police do not believe Bartels was the shooter in the incident, but do believe he was aiding the shooter.

On April 17, officers responded to the intersection of Calhoun Street and Forest Avenue around 7 p.m. to find 18-year-old Lavelle C. Rose dead in the passenger seat of a car.

The driver of the vehicle was a female who was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Bartels drove a 2010 white, extended cab Chevrolet Silverado from the scene of the incident. When interviewed by officers, Bartels claimed he was looking for a friend’s house when he was confronted at gunpoint by a man he had never met.

Bartels later made a phone call from the Greene County Jail where he admitted to being at the scene of the crime but did not shoot Rose.

Bartels was out on bond at the time of the incident for unlawful use of a weapon and assault charges.

SPD has identified a second suspect and is working to locate the individual, but has not released their name.

Detectives are still investigating and asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 417-864-1810 or to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).