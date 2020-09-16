Springfield organization works to find a safe way to keep families connected to the arts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum has distributed more than 2,700 free take-home project bags to families since May.

The project bags provide a safe way for families to stay connected with the arts.

Seven-year-old Lila Dieckhoff is quite the artist.

“I like that I can kind of create my own thing,” Lila said.

Lila typically participates in the Springfield Art Museum’s summer camps. But was unable to this year due to COVID.

The Art Museum is helping families like the Dieckhoff’s continue creating with take-home project bags.

“As a parent who was also working from home, it gave her the opportunity to do art and we could talk about the history behind the art,” Megan Dieckhoff, Lila’s Mother said.

The bags provide information about the artist, an activity, and how the work connects to the local community.

“I know there are several parents who can put together amazing art and craft projects on-the-go but I’m not one of those, and this allowed us to continue doing that and getting that in the day,” Megan said.

Megan says the projects provide a de-stresser for Lila.

“She can create what she thinks or feels or sees in the art,” Megan said.

Which Lila says she enjoys getting to do.

“With art and drawing, it seems when I draw it makes me calmer,” Lila said.

“Any of the arts provides a good portion of education they really tied it not just to the art and the art forms but also to history,” Megan said.

The seventh take-home project bag features an art activity by legendary Black artist David Driskell who recently passed away earlier this year.

The take-home project bags are available for pick-up in the art museum’s lobby Tuesday, through Saturday, Sept. 15-19, beginning at 10 a.m.