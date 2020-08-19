Springfield non-profit offering back-to-school shopping spree

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local non-profit is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield to help families in need.

Help Give Hope is providing Boys and Girls Club families with a back-to-school shopping spree.

The group’s executive director, Murray Beairsto talks about the event.

The back-to-school shopping spree begins Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2809 N. Cedarbrook Ave.

For safety, a limited number of people will be accommodated at a time. Clothing and shoes are limited and you’re asked to bring your own mask.