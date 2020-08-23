Springfield neighborhood petitions against potential housing development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A neighborhood is coming together to voice concerns about potential development near their homes.

This is a 34-acre lot near Harrison Elementary at Weaver and Golden on the south side of Springfield.

A developer wants to build homes and duplexes in the area.

However, residents don’t like the second idea.

The group has nearly 600 signatures to petition the developers plans.

This has been an ongoing battle since June.

The City of Springfield is aware of the zoning disagreement.

Neighbors met a Graceway Baptist Church to get the word out.

They believe if the city approves the first phase of development, apartments and potentially commercial offices will eventually be built.

“There’s a lot of things,” resident Mark Harrell said. “Property value, traffic, schools and safety. And really noise pollution. I live right on the corner and now without that community it gets really noisy without the traffic.”

A zoning meeting will take place on Sept. 1 to discuss the issue.