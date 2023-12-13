SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield-native comedian and Kickapoo graduate has died following an accident according to a New York-based publication.

“Brooklyn Paper” has reported that Kenny DeForest died today from critical injuries after being hit by a car while riding his bike last weekend.

DeForest moved to New York to continue his comedy career and appeared on “Late Night with Seth Myers,” “The Late Late Show,” and other national comedy stages.

Friends close to DeForest said he died at Kings County Hospital surrounded by his parents, family and friends.