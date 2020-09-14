Springfield NAACP partners with Missouri Faith Voices for voter fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield NAACP and Missouri Faith Voices partnered for a voter fair today.

The event worked to bring safe, accessible voter registration to the Springfield community.

It took place at University Heights Baptist Church.

Voter registration was provided by the NAACP and educational information by Faith Voices of Missouri

Notaries were also available.

They worked to answer any questions people had about the registration and voting process.

“It is to get you registered to vote, get your ballots notarized if you need to and get you educated on the difference between absentee and mail-in ballots,” said Dee Ogilvy, a deputy register for the NAACP.

The group will hold additional voter fairs every Sunday and Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. in September and the first week of October.

There will also be voter registration events on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, 22, 29 and Oct. 6 at Crosslines on Chestnut Expressway.

All volunteers are required to wear masks and social distance. Hand sanitizer will be available for everyone’s use.

To volunteer, please call us at 417-873-6386 or email info@naacpspringfieldmo.org and ask for Dee Ogilvy.