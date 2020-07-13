Springfield NAACP hosts voter registration drive for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield NAACP hosted a voter registration drive for students today.

The event helped students who will be 18 years old on or before Nov. 2 register to vote.

Adults who were already registered were able to update their voter registration and get help with a name or address changes.

Toni Robinson, president of the Springfield NAACP, said the goal is to do a voter registration drive throughout the summer.

“Right now the plan is to coordinate with the district and work with all six high school locations and cycle those throughout the summer as time and energy kinda permits,” Robinson said.

The completed registration forms were given to a voter registrar to be delivered to the County Clerks Office