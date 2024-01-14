SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — NAACP Springfield announced the cancellation of their annual MLK March & Program celebration.

According to a press release, the group was concerned with the safety and well-being of everyone at the event with hazardous winter conditions expected for Monday.

The NAACP is encouraging posting pictures of previous MLK events on social media and tagging NAACP Springfield on Facebook. They also encourage shopping online at black-owned businesses, listening to MLK speeches, sharing MLK quotes, emailing any relevant videos/pictures to info@naacpspringfieldmo.org, or celebrating MLK day in any other way you choose.