SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ready and waiting for its next owners, 1701 S. Kimbrough Ave. is a home previously occupied by a handful of Queen City figures since it was constructed in 1924.

Located near Missouri State University and Phelps Grove Park, the 99-year-old property sits on a lot just over a half-acre in size, with three living areas inside and a patio and deck to entertain guests. It also boasts lots of natural light and a sunroom attached to the master bedroom.

Courtesy Richard Crabtree, realtor and historian

The house was built a year before University Heights was platted by Sydney F. Myers and his wife Della. They moved into the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath bungalow in December 1924. Sunshine Street was a gravel road at the time, and there weren’t many houses or other buildings nearby.

According to local realtor and historian Richard Crabtree, Myers was a long-standing professor of music at Normal State/State Teachers College (now known as Missouri State University), having taught there since 1912.

Courtesy of Richard Crabtree, realtor and historian

Myers also served as conductor for the college orchestra, and later conducted for and helped found the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. He also found time to play violin and teach violin to young students.

The Myers’ time in the home would end around 1927, when Della passed away after a long illness. According to Crabtree, Myers continued living in the home for two more years until 1929 when Myers resigned his position at the university and moved to California.

Nearly a decade later, Judge Warren L. White and his wife moved in.

The Whites left several impressions on the Queen City, beginning in the 1900s.

Warren White graduated from Drury College in 1904 and spent the next several years doing electrical work in Chicago and the western United States. By 1908, he was back in Springfield, studying in his father’s law office and preparing to take the bar exam.

Within two years of passing the exam, Warren was working as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the city of Springfield.

In September 1911, Warren White made a trip back to California to marry Minerva Elizabeth Dana. He’d met her three years earlier while studying law at the University of California Berkeley, prior to returning to Missouri.

Courtesy of Richard Crabtree, realtor and historian

Just months after their marriage, Warren White would throw his hat into the ring for the office of city attorney. He lost the election to Fred Moon but would continue serving as assistant city attorney until he was elected to the Greene County Circuit Court in August 1924.

Crabtree said Warren White holds the record for the longest tenure as a judge, spending six consecutive terms – a total of 36 years – on the bench.

In addition to his time in court, Warren and Minerva White also developed an area called El Patio Court in Pickwick Place, one of Springfield’s oldest neighborhoods.

Courtesy of the Springfield Leader and Press via newspapers.com

El Patio Court was a courtyard of stores the Whites built as income property. It housed five different businesses when it opened in March 1931. A house in the rear of the development served as the White home until 1938, when they moved in at 1701 S. Kimbrough Ave.