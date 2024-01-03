SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum is now accepting entries for its annual “Watercolor USA” exhibit.

The application deadline is 12:00 a.m. (midnight) on Feb. 22, 2024.

According to a release from the Museum, the nationally known exhibition is open to artists from all 50 states and U.S. territories and “seeks to discover what is new and what is next in the world of American watermedia.”

All work must be original and created after Jan. 1, 2023 and not previously shown at the Museum.

This year’s exhibit will be judged by the Watercolor USA Honor Society president, Carole Hennessy.

Thousands of dollars in cash prizes, art supplies and possible Museum purchase awards are up for grabs. Top prizes include:

$3,000 Kenneth M. Shuck Memorial Cash Award

$2,000 Greg G. Thielen Memorial Cash Award

$1,500 Bill Armstrong Memorial Cash Award

$1,000 Robert E. Goodier Memorial Cash Award for traditional transparent watercolor

“Watercolor USA 2024” will run from June 8 through Sept. 1 and is visited by over 15,000 patrons each year.

Information on entry rules, fees and how to submit artwork is available on the Museum’s website.