SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motel sustained major damage after catching fire late Tuesday night, Dec. 23, 2020.

The Brookline Fire Department says they arrived at the Cloud Drift Motel on West Sunshine St. at 11:58 p.m., upon arrival they discovered the motel fully engulfed with flames.

Crews worked to stop the fire from spreading to Casey’s gas station next to the motel, which was successful.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.