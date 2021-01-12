Inmate dies from COVID-19 in Federal Medical Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Medical Center for Federal Prisoners reports an inmate has died due to COVID-19.

On Dec. 10, 2020, inmate Michael Hollingsworth, 60, tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in medical isolation. On Dec. 14, he was evaluated by medical staff at the Medical Center for decreased oxygen saturation and then was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Hollingsworth was pronounced deceased on Jan. 9, 2021, by hospital staff. Hollingsworth was reported to have long-term pre-existing medical conditions.

He was sentenced to 32 years for attempting to manufacture methamphetamine. Hollingsworth had been in custody at MCFP Springfield since Jan. 28, 2020.