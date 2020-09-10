Springfield Mayor renews Civil Emergency through October 13

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Mayor Ken McClure issued the second renewal of the Sixth Proclamation of Civil Emergency, according to a press release.

The second renewal will be effective Sept. 13-Oct. 13.

“There continues to reasonably appear to exist a state of civil emergency, and I, therefore, am renewing the Sixth Proclamation of Civil Emergency for an additional 30 days; however, due to the passage by City Council of an ordinance setting out regulations to protect public health and safety from the spread of COVID-19, I do not believe it necessary to exercise the additional powers granted to me under City Code at the present time.”