SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s mayor offered his congratulations to the owner of the newly formed arena football team.

Local businessman Mark Burgess owns the newly formed Ozarks Lunkers, which is part of the Arena League set to launch in June 2024.

“The city is excited for the Lunkers to be one of four teams that will debut for the league’s inaugural season in 2024,” Mayor Ken McClure said.

The lunker name, referring to a large fish, was chosen after officials received nearly 5,000 entires in a name-the-team contest that started in March.

A $25 million arena football facility, called Wilson Logistics Arena, is already under construction at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

In addition to the city’s purchase of Hammons Field, other sports projects include Phase I of reconstruction at Cooper Soccer Complex, which will add eight turf fields. Phase II at Killian Softball/Cooper Baseball will add 11 new fields in 2024, with anticipated openings in 2025.