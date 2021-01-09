Springfield man wanted for assault in Lamar, Mo

Lamar, Mo.- The Lamar Police Department is looking for Gage M. Walker, 23, of Springfield.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Walker for first-degree assault along with other criminal charges.

Authorities say Walker and a woman were at Downstream Casino when a fight broke out between them. Both were forced to leave the property by security.

Then Walker attempted to force his way into a home where he believed the woman was staying at the time.

A man at the home attempted to stop Walker from getting inside and a fight ensued. Police say Walker then produced a pistol and shot the man. However, the man was not struck by gunfire and was not seriously injured.

Walker was last seen in a light blue small car described as a Honda or Toyota with Oklahoma license plates. The vehicle is reported to have a large dent in the driver’s said rear fender.

Anyone with additional information or knows the whereabouts of Walker is asked to contact Detective Steve Shaw at the Lamar Police Department at 417-682-3546