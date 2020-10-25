Springfield man teaching kids to be ‘bully-proof’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two out of every 10 kids are bullied in some capacity. An event held at K-5 Martial Arts hopes to combat that.

Chris Cassamassa is a bully-proof instructor. He held an event to help kids learn how to be bully-proof through exercise and watching for warning signs.

Cassamassa says that kids who are more active do better in school and are more confident and self-assured.

He says his goal is to reach 1 million kids by 2025, teaching them how to avoid fights and how to avoid becoming bullies themselves.

“There will be some kids in the classes that I do where they are on the path to becoming bullies,” Cassamassa said. “They are doing and exhibiting behaviors that they might not be aware of that can leave them into bullying. It’s really neat to see the kids have that light bulb moment where they realize, wow, I’m doing that. And that is the wrong thing. And this course helps them to correct themselves. So that they can go from being a super bully to being a superhero.”

Mission Bully Proof also has a free app for parents full of resources and videos. It’s called “Bully-Proof Fitness” and all content on it is free.

Proceeds from the event went to Camp Barnabas, a camp for people with special needs in Purdy, Missouri.