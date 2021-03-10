Springfield man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Brian M. Turner, 38, was federally sentenced in court today for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Turner was sentenced to 15 years without parole by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.

Turner pleaded guilty to these charges on Sept. 14, 2020.

According to the release, law enforcement first received a Cybertipline report from Facebook identifying a possible image of child pornography in December of 2018. The image was sent by Turner via Facebook Messenger in January of 2019. A law enforcement officer located Turner at a Springfield McDonald’s.

The release states Turner admitted to receiving child pornography on Facebook Messenger and storing the images in his Google Photos account.

After a forensic examination, investigators found 236 images and one video of child pornography.

The release says, “This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephanie Wan and Nhan D. Nguyen. It was investigated by Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.”