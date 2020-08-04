Springfield man sentenced to 12 years for child pornography

by: Bryce Derrickson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, 4, 2020, for downloading and distributing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography over the internet.

Rusty Rose, 41, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Rose to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration and to pay $12,000 in restitution to his victims.

On Nov. 20, 2019, Rose pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography.

