SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court today for his part in a scheme to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, 38-year-old Eric Kaltenbach was sentenced to four years and six months in federal prison without parole. Kaltenbach was also ordered to pay $2,625 to four identified victims whose converters he stole, but most victims could not be identified.

On April 25, 2022, Kaltenbach pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines.

The scheme resulted in the theft of tens of thousands of catalytic converters according to the DOJ, with a value of at least $1 million.

The DOJ says Kaltenbach stole at least 80 catalytic converters from January 2020 and throughout 2021. He sold the parts to three co-defendants in the case for at least $20,000, and at times sold five or six stolen catalytic converters at a time.

Evan Marshall, 25, Camren Joseph Davis, 26 and Cody Ryder, 31, were each sentenced in December 2022 for their roles in the conspiracy:

Marshall was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison without parole

Davis was sentenced to five years of probation

Ryder was sentenced to two years and five months in federal prison without parole

Three additional co-defendants were also involved. Enx Khoshaba, 30 and Danielle Ice, 35, were sentenced June 1, 2023. Khoshaba will serve four years in federal prison without parole. Ice will serve 18 months in federal prison without parole.

Co-defendant Leslie Ice, 38, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27.