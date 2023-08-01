SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court today for shooting at a Greene County deputy after escaping from a local halfway house.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice for the Western District of Missouri, 41-year-old Richard Dale Friederich will serve 13 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.

In October 2022, Friederich pleaded guilty on two counts:

Assaulting a federal law enforcement officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon

Discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Friederich admitted firing a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol at a Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was assisting the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest him after he escaped from Alpha House, a halfway house in Springfield.

Friederich had been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and was released to Alpha House following his incarceration in April 2020. Less than four months later, he had escaped from Alpha House.

Law enforcement arrived at a Springfield residence in August 2022 to look for Friederich, who had a federal warrant out for his arrest for his escape.

After a woman opened the door and told officers Friederich was inside, Friederich barricaded himself inside a bedroom. Officers tried to persuade him to come out without success.

Friederich called the woman who had opened the door to the officers, saying that once she and her children were out of the house, he intended to “shoot it out” with law enforcement.

An hour later, GCSO’s SWAT team arrived and deployed gas and later a flash bang in an attempt to get Friederich out of the bedroom. Officers kicked down the bedroom door and a GCSO deputy stepped into the room to deploy his police dog, but saw Friederich crouched on the bed, pointing a handgun directly at him. Friederich fired two shots at the deputy.

Friederich retreated to a closet in the corner of the bedroom, but was arrested about an hour later. Officers recovered two 9 mm semi-automatic pistols from the closet.