Springfield man sentenced for participating in distributing large amounts of meth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Springfield was sentenced Friday for participating in distributing large amounts of meth.

According to the office of Timothy Garrison, 52-year-old Ronald A. Stone was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

According to a press release, Stone pled guilty in May 2019 for distributing meth in Greene County from Mar. 30, 2017 to Aug. 30, 2017. He also pled guilty for possessing meth to distribute and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Springfield Police searched Stone’s home in March 2017 and found:

A Hi-Point 9mm semi-automatic pistol

A Crown Royal bag that contained rounds of 9mm ammunition

7.61 grams of methamphetamine

Officers searched his home again six months later and found:

A distributive amount of methamphetamine

A loaded Taurus .39-caliber revolver

A loaded Vega .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol

$5,661

Ten days after authorities searched his home, they found out Stone traveled to the Kansas City area to buy meth.

According to the press release, DEA agents tracked Stone to Peculiar, where Stone met a man in a Denny’s parking lot. When Stone was on his way back to Springfield, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped him and searched his vehicle. They found three large bags containing 6.8 pounds of meth.

“Stone is the second defendant to be sentenced in this case. Co-defendant Carol A. Hardy, also known as Carol A. Johnson, 51, also pleaded guilty to her role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and was sentenced on Dec. 14, 2018, to 20 years in federal prison without parole. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hardy’s residence and found 1.766 kilograms of methamphetamine in a safe on the floor of a bedroom closet,” the release states.

The release says, co-defendant Richard G. Wacker, 61, pleaded guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and awaits sentencing. Wacker admitted that he traveled to Kansas City on several occasions to purchase a half-pound of methamphetamine.

After making two trips with Stone, according to Wacker’s plea agreement, Stone began making the trips to Kansas City without Wacker every two to three days. Stone purchased two pounds on each trip, one pound for himself, and one pound for Wacker.

Two days after Stone’s arrest, Wacker drove from Kansas City to Oklahoma City, where he purchased five kilograms of meth for $45,000. Wacker admitted that he had traveled to Oklahoma City to purchase five kilograms of meth on two earlier occasions.

Wacker also told authorities that he distributed pound quantities of meth to co-defendant Herbert R. Dinger, 65, of Springfield. Dinger pleaded guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and awaits sentencing.