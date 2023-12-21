SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man pleased guilty in federal court to his role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, after receiving approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine from California.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 29-year-old Saul Fernandez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth on Dec. 13.

Court documents say an officer with the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle in February 2022. The officer found the drugs during a search of the vehicle, whose driver admitted he was transporting the meth to Fernandez.

The driver of the car agreed to help law enforcement with a controlled delivery. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigators contacted Fernandez, who then directed the driver to meet at a specific location where Fernandez would pick up the car and the drugs.

Investigators saw Fernandez pick up the vehicle, and stopped him a short time later. Fernandez admitted he agreed to accept the car, and later admitted his contact in California had been arrested with 90 pounds of meth in January 2022. Fernandez said he was supposed to receive $1,000 for picking up the car and holding it for an individual in Chicago for later pick-up.

Fernandez has not yet been sentenced, but faces a minimum 10-year sentence in federal prison without parole.