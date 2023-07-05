SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The final defendant in a heroin conspiracy pleaded guilty in federal court today.
The U.S. Department of Justice for the Western District of Missouri said 41-year-old James D. Elbert pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.
The guilty plea means Elbert admitted to his participation in a conspiracy to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin in Greene County from 2015 to 2017. Elbert also admitted that on three separate occasions, he sold a total of 6.86 grams of heroin to undercover law enforcement.
Elbert could face up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
Five additional defendants have been sentenced:
- Dangelo P. Moore, 35, of Willard, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison without parole.
- Jerry R. Blue, 34, of Springfield, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.
- Kevin D. Paine, 33, of Cahokia, Illinois, was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole.
- Keilan A. Murray, 30, of Springfield, was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole.
- Presley A. Pike, 31, of Springfield, was sentenced to time served.
Three other defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing:
- Michael K. Johnson, Jr., 36, of Ozark.
- Rodriguez R. Bradley, 40, of Fordland.
- Kewan J. Rogers, 39, of St. Louis.