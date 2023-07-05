SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The final defendant in a heroin conspiracy pleaded guilty in federal court today.

The U.S. Department of Justice for the Western District of Missouri said 41-year-old James D. Elbert pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

The guilty plea means Elbert admitted to his participation in a conspiracy to distribute at least 100 grams of heroin in Greene County from 2015 to 2017. Elbert also admitted that on three separate occasions, he sold a total of 6.86 grams of heroin to undercover law enforcement.

Elbert could face up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

Five additional defendants have been sentenced:

Dangelo P. Moore, 35, of Willard, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison without parole.

Jerry R. Blue, 34, of Springfield, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Kevin D. Paine, 33, of Cahokia, Illinois, was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole.

Keilan A. Murray, 30, of Springfield, was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole.

Presley A. Pike, 31, of Springfield, was sentenced to time served.

Three other defendants have pleaded guilty and await sentencing: