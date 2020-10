BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man died after he crashed his motorcycle off Highway 76 in Barry County around 2:30 p.m. yesterday, Oct. 9.

41-year-old Christopher Johnston was driving a 2006 Yamaha when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and hit a tree.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Johnston was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol says he was wearing a helmet.