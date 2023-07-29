WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was killed when his motorcycle ran off the road and flipped.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 6:30 p.m. on July 28. The motorcycle rider, 72-year-old Leslie E. Post, was traveling east on Highway 38 and was nine miles east of Hartville.

Post failed to negotiate a curve on his 2006 Harley Davidson, causing him to go off the left side of the road and overturn.

Post was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:50 p.m.

This is MSHP Troop G’s 17th fatality in 2023.