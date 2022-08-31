SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for one felony charge of hijacking a vehicle.

Rodney Baker, 29, of Springfield was found guilty of an attempted vehicle hijacking that took place in June 2021.

According to a probable cause statement, Baker went up to someone in a Mercy Hospital parking garage and asked for a cigarette. As the victim attempted to give him one, Baker instead grabbed the keys out of his hands. They struggled until Baker punched the victim in the face. Baker got into the vehicle and tried to start it, but the victim started to hit Baker. Baker then got out of the vehicle — a 2013 Jeep Patriot — and ran away, leaving the keys on the ground.

Baker’s trial was in March 2022. He was sentenced to 15 years during a hearing that took place Tuesday. Baker has a criminal history that includes a conviction of first-degree statutory rape in 2011.