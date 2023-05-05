SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A jury in Greene County has found a Springfield man guilty in the 2022 killing of 18-year-old Jaiden Falls.

Keymond Brown was found guilty today of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

At the time of the shooting, Brown was 17 but was charged as an adult.

In July 2022, officers with Springfield Police Department were dispatched to the White Oak gas station on South Scenic Avenue between West Walnut and Elm Streets for a check person call. They found evidence of a shooting, but no suspects or victims.

Shortly after, officers were called to West Chestnut Expressway and Homewood Avenue for two gunshot victims.

One was Falls, who was in a local hospital until he died a few days later.