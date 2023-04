SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A single-car crash killed a Springfield man, according to the Springfield Police Department.

A press release from SPD says the crash happened April 4. Robert Scherff, 84, sustained critical injuries when he crashed his 1999 Buick Le Sabre into a light pole near Fort Avenue and Lindberg Street.

SPD says Scherff died due to those injuries on April 13 and his family has been notified.

This is Springfield’s 11th fatality crash in 2023.