SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has died from injuries suffered in a crash on April 15.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 54-year-old Steven Nelson was driving a 2005 Suzuki Vitara southbound on National Avenue when he ran off the road near Loren Street.

The car hit a tree, a wooden display box and a concrete bench before flipping over onto the driver’s side.

Nelson was transported to the hospital, but died due to his injuries.

SPD is investigating the crash and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 417-864-1810.

This is Springfield’s 12th fatal motor vehicle accident in 2023.