GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man is dead after a crash just outside city limits.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Jeremy L. Moore, 40, was west of the intersection of Farm Road 102 and Farm Road 151 and traveling eastbound on Farm Road 102. His pickup truck ran off the right side of the road at a bridge, hitting a concrete support.

Moore was taken to the hospital where he later died.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 145th fatality for 2023.