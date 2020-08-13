Man dead after being found shot in backyard of a Springfield house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –The Springfield Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a Springfield man in his mid-20s, later died of his gunshot wound early Thursday morning, Aug. 13, 2020, according to Springfield Police Lt. Curt Ringgold.

SPD received an assault call around 2:05 a.m.at 710 W. Chicago. When officers arrived they found a subject in the backyard of the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to SPD.

The Lt. Ringgold reports that the residence of the home called 911 after being told someone was shot in the residence’s backyard.

As of right now the residences are not suspects.

This is a developing story.