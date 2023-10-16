SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been charged after a three-car crash killed a woman in 2022.

The crash happened in July, sending two to the hospital, including 51-year-old Lana Reed of Springfield. She died due to her injuries.

The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has now charged Isaac Andrew Johnston with three felonies and a misdemeanor for the crash, including:

One felony count of driving while intoxicated causing the death of another

One felony count of DWI causing physical injury

One felony count of driving while revoked/suspended

One misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated

Johnston was southbound on Grant Avenue in a 2000 Chevy Monte Carlo when he tried to pass a southbound 2014 Nissan Altima. In his attempt to pass, Johnston hit a 2005 Volkswagen Touareg head-on in the northbound lane at Grant and Lynn. The Volkswagen spun into the Nissan before coming to a stop.

Reed was in the passenger seat of Johnston’s car at the time of the crash. Reed, along with Johnston and the driver of the Nissan, were taken to the hospital.

According to a probable cause statement from the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, officers with the Springfield Police Department spoke with Johnston in the hospital. Officers observed that Johnston’s eyes were bloodshot and stated they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Johnston refused a blood test, but SPD obtained a warrant to get a sample of his blood.

The sample was tested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab, and the MSHP report indicated Johnston’s blood alcohol content of .134% to .011%. A second report showed midazolam, ketamine and norketamine were also present in Johnston’s blood.