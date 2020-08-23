Springfield man charged with 12 felonies for allegedly sexually abusing kids

Pictured: Alan Ballou Courtesy of the Springfield News-Leader and the Greene County Jail

A Springfield man is facing 12 felony charges following accusations he repeatedly sexually abused three children.

Alan Ballou, 69, was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of child molestation and statutory sodomy and one count of statutory rape.

If convicted, Ballou could face sentences of life in prison.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, three girls told interviewers this month that Ballou had sexually abused them multiple times beginning when they were 7, 8 and 10.

One victim allegedly estimated Ballou had abused her more than 200 times.

