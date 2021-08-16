Springfield man charged in fatal shooting outside of convenience store

Garrett Eagle 22, was charged with several felonies, including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been arrested after being involved in a fatal shooting and a separate armed robbery.

Garrett Eagle, 22, was charged with several felonies, including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

According to the probable cause statement, a Pontiac Grand Am was seen fleeing the scene of a shooting that happened Friday, August 13, at the Conoco Village Mart at 2720 West Kearney Street.

At the scene, officers found Jason E. Masters, 49, of Springfield, wounded in his vehicle and was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police obtained video surveillance which showed placed Eagle at the scene. About 30 minutes after the shooting, police received a report that a man who was walking on North Glenstone Avenue had been robbed by two men in a silver Pontiac. The statement says police discovered the victim’s credit card had been used at various businesses.

In an interview with police, Eagle admitted to being inside the silver Pontiac during the shooting but claimed he didn’t shoot Masters or rob the other victim. Eagle says the shooting happened because Masters owed him money.