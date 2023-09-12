SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been charged with two felonies after police say he severely beat a convenience store clerk.

Timothy J. Krippelcz is facing one felony count of first-degree assault and one felony count of first-degree robbery.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Krippelcz went into a convenience store just east of the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Kearney Street.

Krippelcz was seen on surveillance video entering the store and talking to the clerk, saying he didn’t have any money and asking if there was a restroom he could use.

The store clerk told Krippelcz they only had bottled water and there was not a restroom available.

The video showed Krippelcz walk to the back of the store, then to the soda fountain where he picks up a cup and fills it with ice and soda. Krippelcz heads to the exit, throwing straw wrappers on the counter as he leaves. The clerk is heard on the video asking Krippelcz to stop.

SPD obtained additional surveillance video from a nearby Popeye’s, which shows both Krippelcz and the clerk leaving the convenience store.

The clerk appeared to confront Krippelcz, who dropped the drink he was holding and hit the clerk in the head with his fist. The clerk fell to the ground, and Krippelcz kicked the clerk three times before stomping on his head.

The clerk was taken to the hospital, where staff told SPD he had a brain bleed. Officers tried speaking with him, but he was unable to communicate clearly.

Officers arrested Krippelcz Sept. 11 for trespassing and identified him from the videos.

Krippelcz was previously on probation, but it has been revoked several times according to SPD. He has past arrests for driving while intoxicated, assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Online court documents show Krippelcz is currently being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.