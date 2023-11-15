SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Charges have been filed against a Springfield man after he allegedly kidnapped a woman at chainsaw-point.

According to court documents, Roy W. Flores is charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.

A probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department says the incident happened in April 2023. Officers responded to the 1500 block of N. Rogers Ave. for a burglary report.

A man, identified in documents as Victim 1, told police that Flores had forced his way into the home with a chainsaw, looking for a woman identified as Victim 2.

Victim 1 told Flores Victim 2 was not at the residence. Flores threatened to “burn the house down,” but later left after discovering Victim 2 was not there.

An hour later, Victim 2 had come to the home to get her clothes when Flores also returned with the chainsaw.

Flores used the saw to cut into the front door before kicking in the back door and forcing his way inside. Victim 1 said Flores demanded Victim 2 leave with him.

Victim 2 didn’t want to go, but Flores was threatening to beat her while revving the chainsaw engine and pointing it at her as they left the residence.

A warrant has been issued for Flores’ arrest.